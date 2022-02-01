Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE KRC opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

