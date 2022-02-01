Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €100.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.92 ($115.64).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €81.28 ($91.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €94.04 and a 200-day moving average of €90.83. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

