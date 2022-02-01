Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,378 shares of company stock valued at $756,473 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirby by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

