KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KREF opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
