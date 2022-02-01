KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

