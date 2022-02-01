Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Klépierre has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

