Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 219,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMTUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.