Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.71) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.31) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 314 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.33. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.71).

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

