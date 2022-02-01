Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 120,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,102,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

