Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. 172,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.