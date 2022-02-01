Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kubient by 79.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,458. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.57.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

