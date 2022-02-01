Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.82.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

