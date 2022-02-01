Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

