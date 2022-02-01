L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

LHX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,416. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

