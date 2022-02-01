Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $871,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

