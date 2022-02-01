Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

