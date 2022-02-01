Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

