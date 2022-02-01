Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64.

