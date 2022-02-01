Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.52).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 790.20 ($10.62) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 765.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

