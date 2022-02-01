LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,394,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 278,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

