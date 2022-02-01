Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $12.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.49.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

LTCH stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Latch has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $18.24.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

