Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Trading Down 3.6%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 59,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,048,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,369,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 116,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

