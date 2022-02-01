Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,556,695 shares of company stock worth $109,875,742. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

