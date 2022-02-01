Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

