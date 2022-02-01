Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.71.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$41.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.98. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$33.19 and a twelve month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

