LINKA (LINKA) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $5,239.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00116240 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.