LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.