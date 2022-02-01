LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LMFA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,261. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LM Funding America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,718 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

