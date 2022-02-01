loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 934,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

