loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.87

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 14218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

