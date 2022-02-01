LOCGame Price Hits $0.0588 on Major Exchanges (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $169,913.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.50 or 0.07156662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.89 or 0.99661730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006701 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

