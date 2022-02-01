Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.26. 11,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,435. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

