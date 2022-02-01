Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

