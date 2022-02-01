Loews Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

