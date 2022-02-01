Loews Corp Sells 1,036 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Loews Corp lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Vertiv by 207.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,440. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

