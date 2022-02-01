Loews Corp Sells 12,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.96. 473,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,001,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

