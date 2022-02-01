Loews Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loews Corp lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.79.

FB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $313.25. 323,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average is $342.01. The company has a market cap of $871.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.