Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,176,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $184,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,894,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.