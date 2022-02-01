Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 292,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

CM stock opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

