Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Citizens & Northern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,549 shares of company stock worth $65,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

