Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,230 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

