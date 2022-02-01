LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LMP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.79).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 269.40 ($3.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,457,381.02).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

