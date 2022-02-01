Loop Capital Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,196. Crocs has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $15,414,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Crocs by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $18,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

