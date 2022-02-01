Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Purchases 200,000 Shares

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) insider Michael Ye bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($16,170.21).

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Ye bought 100,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,574.47).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Ye bought 179,617 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,398.64 ($13,757.90).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

Love Group Global Ltd provides social and dating products and services in Oceania, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Dating Services and Enterprise Services segments. The company's operates DateTix platform, a mobile online marketplace that facilitates offline dates by connecting like-minded people who are nearby each other and free at the same times; Lovestruck, an online dating platform operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom; and Noonswoon mobile application.

