LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

