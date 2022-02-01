Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q2 guidance at $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.470-$1.640 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

