M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MDC traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

