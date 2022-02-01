MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

