Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,799 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Casella Waste Systems worth $46,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

