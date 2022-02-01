Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 105,095 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.88% of TransMedics Group worth $53,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 351,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $440.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

