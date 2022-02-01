Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 15,402 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Watsco worth $50,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,953,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,588,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.26. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

